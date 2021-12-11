Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.50 and the highest is $2.54. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $295.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

