Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In related news, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,548 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $19,744,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after buying an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

