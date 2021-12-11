Barclays Boosts Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $22.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.90.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 541,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth approximately $27,910,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. 19.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

