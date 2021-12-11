Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $76,884.86 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

