Analysts Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Earnings of $11.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report earnings per share of $11.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $12.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.94. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $12.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $60.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.48 to $61.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $39.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $391.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $237.10 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

