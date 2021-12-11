Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 616 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SIG opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $417,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

