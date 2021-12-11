Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stash Ptak Sells 616 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SIG opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.14.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.