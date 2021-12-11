Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post $3.24 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to post $3.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.29. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

Shares of ESS opened at $345.68 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

