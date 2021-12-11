Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head-To-Head Review

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Randstad and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 2 4 3 0 2.11 Bonterra Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 8.55%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Randstad.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.10% 16.11% 7.28% Bonterra Energy 82.21% -3.02% -1.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randstad and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $23.66 billion 0.51 $347.26 million $2.35 13.94 Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.61 -$229.09 million $3.58 1.21

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Randstad has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randstad beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

