DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.28% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

KNX stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.