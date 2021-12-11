PGGM Investments Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 114,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $158.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

