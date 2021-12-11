Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $667,000 Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

