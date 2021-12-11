Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in NIO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 2.47. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

