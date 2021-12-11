PGGM Investments Sells 53,044 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,044 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,137,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,181,000 after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.