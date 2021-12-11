PGGM Investments Sells 155 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,613,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $162.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.94 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,465 shares of company stock worth $9,410,423. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

