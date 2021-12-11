Glenn A. Sampson Sells 4,843 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $101,557.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

