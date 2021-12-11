Analysts Expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.