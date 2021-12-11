Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $220.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.07.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $242.77 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 173,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

