Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $48.99 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after buying an additional 550,838 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,578,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,195,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

