Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

