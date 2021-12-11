Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.43.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
