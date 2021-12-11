SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

SomaLogic stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $203,000.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

