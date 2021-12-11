PGGM Investments Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after acquiring an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.