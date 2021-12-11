Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 484.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $441,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 221,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.8% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.