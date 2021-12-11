Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 235 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,026,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,978,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,479,000 after purchasing an additional 99,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,883,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,433 shares of company stock worth $43,125,226. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

NYSE ESTC opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.