Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $67.95 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

