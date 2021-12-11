Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $525.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $439.50.

NYSE:MLM opened at $439.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.76. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $258.18 and a 1-year high of $439.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

