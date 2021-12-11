PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 6.5%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 7,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 292,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,929. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,835,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 379.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.