SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 199,149 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 282,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

