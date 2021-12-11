BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Up 3.5%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 15,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 326,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $981.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

