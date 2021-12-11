Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $73.94

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.94 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 2450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.78.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.