Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock valued at $52,632,509.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.77.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

