Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 153.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.01. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,280 shares of company stock worth $2,042,864. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

