Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 156 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $360.23 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $297.42 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.