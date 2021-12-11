Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.07. Snap-on reported earnings per share of $3.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 115.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 169,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $3,620,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $221.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

