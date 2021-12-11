Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to Outperform by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.