Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Tullow Oil stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

