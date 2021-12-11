Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.31 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

