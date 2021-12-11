Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $475,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $818,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 91,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 56,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.48 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

