Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $239.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.