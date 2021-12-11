Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 14.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 128.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 25.7% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 19,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

