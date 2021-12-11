Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,961,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter.

RWO opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

