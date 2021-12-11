Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

