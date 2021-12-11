Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.82 and a one year high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

