Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Syneos Health by 204.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

