Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Source Capital worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Source Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Source Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Source Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Source Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOR opened at $45.70 on Friday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

