Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,171 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.31.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $104.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

