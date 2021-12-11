Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,620,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $181,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,027,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

