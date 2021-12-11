Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 76,701 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,701 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $158,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

