Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

