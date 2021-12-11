Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 57,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 515,603 shares.The stock last traded at $91.69 and had previously closed at $88.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,490 shares of company stock worth $2,993,140. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

