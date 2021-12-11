Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $362.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.40. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,609 shares of company stock worth $7,745,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.